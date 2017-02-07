*Hyped by Melissa McCarthy’s classic turn on “Saturday Night Live” as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, — and reports that President Trump was not happy about Spicer being portrayed by a woman because it made Spicer “look weak” — Twitter is now hitting up Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell to play the president’s Chief Advisor, Steve Bannon.

After a Twitter user suggested the role to O’Donnell, she was immediately receptive, replying: “I am here to serve.”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

That was all Twitter needed to hear.

A movement is now afoot to make this portrayal a reality. Users have bombarded the “Saturday Night Live” Twitter account to push for the casting, which would replace last Saturday’s portrayal of Bannon as the Grim Reaper calling all of the shots.

On Monday, Politico reported that the Trump White House was “rattled” by McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer as incompetent and angry during daily White House briefings, but the fact that he was portrayed by a woman rankled Trump’s the most, according to the report.

Should Rosie suit up as Bannon, it would likely send Trump over the edge, since the two have been in a feud since Rosie made fun of his hair and referred to him as “a snake oil salesman” on “The View” back in 2006, calling him “a snake oil salesman.”

Trump, in turn, has insulted O’Donnell’s appearance. During one of the GOP primary debates, Megyn Kelly noted Trump had “called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” Trump responded that he’d only said those things about O’Donnell.