*In a new video posted on Facebook, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared his concerns about Donald Trump’s first days in office.

Wilson tapped into Facebook Live while he was getting a haircut, and as TMZ Sports reported, he expressed his dislike of the Trump administration, insisting that “nothing but negativity” has come from Washington since Trump’s election.

“This thing’s getting out of hand,” he said as a camera rolled, adding: “All the negativity that’s happened, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy. It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion.”

READ RELATED STORY: #PenceBlackHistory Roasts VP’s Tweet Honoring Abe Lincoln for Black History Month

“Just so you know, I voted for Hillary,” Wilson clarified, and said protesters against Trump’s immigration ban at Los Angeles International Airport were “all over the place, fighting for their lives.”

“To go to LAX airport, and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives, protesting, and all that. All the protests that have gone on in the African-American community, obviously the Muslim community, too. If we’re going to be a nation that says we’re equal, we have to be equal,” Wilson proclaimed.

“People’s feelings are getting hurt, people’s lives are getting changed, people are getting sent back or not let in back home to see their families for reasons that may not be worthy,” Wilson added. “Just because you believe in something, you are from a certain place, doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.”

“We have to treat people fairly and you have to love everyone,” he said. Wilson then gave a prediction regarding Trump’s presidency: “I don’t even know if he’s gonna be able to last four years, in my opinion.”

He also made it clear who he wants back in the White House: “Barack! Come back, Barack! Come back, Barack!”