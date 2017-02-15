*Scottie and Larsa Pippen didn’t appear to be on the verge of a divorce in a Valentine’s Day vacation pic posted to Instagram.

The retired Chicago Bulls star posed with Larsa and their four kids (Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia) in a shoreline shot with a caption that suggests the two are working things out: “TeamPippen Stronger than ever.”

#TeamPippen stronger than ever! A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

TMZ reports the two have not proceeded with further legal action and are indeed attempting to move forward, together.

Just four months ago, their relationship was in turmoil after 911 was called to their Fort Lauderdale mansion amid rumors that Larsa was cheating with rapper Future.

According to Us Weekly, the “Real Housewives of Miami” alum, 42, first met Future, 32, at his Haute Living cover party in Miami in late summer, and he began “flying her everywhere on his private jet.”

Although Larsa denied the relationship, Future took to Snapchat after Pippen filed for divorce to proclaim, “She mines nooowwwwwwwwww.”