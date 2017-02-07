*Scottie and Larsa Pippen may not be ready to give up on their marriage after all.

The 51-year-old NBA star filed for divorce from his wife, 42, three months ago after nearly 20 years of marriage. However, ET is reporting that the pair, according to a source, are now “working on their marriage.”

Court records confirm that their divorce is still pending, but Scottie also “never moved out” of their Miami home, the source says, and instead, was simply away “working in Chicago.”

The couple’s respective social media accounts also point toward reconciliation. The two appeared at celeb hot spot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California, on Monday night, posing for a pic with Kourtney Kardashian, rapper LL Cool J and WME partner and talent agent Richard Weitz. Both Scottie and Larsa put the pic on Instagram.

Last month, the Hall of Famer posted a throwback pic of the two.

Scottie and Larsa married in 1997 and have four children together — Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie Jr. The former athlete also has three children from previous relationships.

Scottie filed for divorce on Oct. 18 in Florida.