Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Also Weigh In (Watch)

*Seth Meyers had a field day dissecting President Trump’s “bat s**t crazy” press conference on Thursday, including the racist moment when he asked American Urban Radio Networks journalist April Ryan, who is African-American, whether members of the Congressional Black Caucus were “friends of yours.”

“It’s racist to assume all black people know each other,” said Meyers. “You don’t know all orange people.”

“Hey Donald, can you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?”

Meyers also blasted Trump’s handling of Jake Turx, a reporter from the Jewish publication Ami Magazine, whose question about the growing anti-Semitism in America was shut down.

An anchor in Trump’s own back yard even took issue with the presser.

Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith shredded Trump on multiple fronts, saying, “It’s crazy what we’re watching everyday, it’s absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia, as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question.”

