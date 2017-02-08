*A new feminist rallying cry was born last night, courtesy of the GOP’s vote to formally silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) while debating the racist history of fellow senator, and Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions (R-Ala).

“Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the phrase during his rebuke of Warren, whom he accused of trashing a fellow senator when she read a 1986 statement from the late Coretta Scott King opposing Sessions’ then nomination to be a federal judge. According to Senate rules, disparaging a fellow senator is cause for being formally silenced.

“He is, I believe, a disgrace to the Justice Department and he should withdraw his nomination and resign his position,” Warren read, quoting the letter from Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow.

McConnell called foul, saying, “The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.” He then set up a vote on Warren’s conduct. Warren’s fellow senators backed McConnell’s reprimand by a vote of 49 to 43, which means Warren can no longer speak for the remainder of the debate over Sessions.

“Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech,” McConnell explained. “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

#ShePersisted began trending immediately.

How are we to examine our nominees if we can’t examine their history? Proud of@SenWarren for standing up. #ShePersisted #LetLizSpeak — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 8, 2017

I have seen “Nevertheless, she persisted” being suggested as a tattoo. I love this idea.#ShePersisted #letlizspeak — Meg (@megdropsoup) February 8, 2017

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless #shepersisted. pic.twitter.com/ZqeoBKjvES — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 8, 2017

Thanks to Mitch, many more have read the letter than would have heard Elizabeth Warren read it. #shepersisted #Letlizspeak https://t.co/OZPA3CjvrB — derbygrouch (@DerbyGrouch) February 8, 2017

See you every election through 2020 you anti-democracy dirt bags.#ShePersisted pic.twitter.com/6j5heluMFE — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 8, 2017

Below, Sen. Warren’s speech in its entirety (she brings up Coretta Scott King at the 18:48 mark; McConnell interrupts her at the 49:19 mark), followed by her interview about being silenced with CNN’s Don Lemon: