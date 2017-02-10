*Shia LaBeouf’s live stream art installation that allowed anyone to shout protests of Donald Trump’s presidency into a camera — intended to run for four years – has been shut down after just three weeks.

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York, which hosted the installation, released a statement Friday that said the project had become “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard.”

“Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the statement reads.

The project encouraged visitors to walk up to a web cam mounted on the museum’s wall and chant the phrase “He will not divide us.” It was launched by LaBeouf and his frequent collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

The official live stream online has been shut down with the word “THE MUSEUM HAS ABANDONED US” plastered across the screen.