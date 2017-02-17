*One of my greatest surprises after moving to the west coast seven years ago was the discovery of Six Flags amusement parks.

I grew up just a stone’s throw from the midwest’s Cedar Point, which is widely known as the roller coaster capital of the world.

I still cherish the memories of my annual treks there as a kid, and didn’t imagine being close a park that could match the thrills I’d experienced at Cedar Point.

Then, I found Six Flags.

The one in my neck of the woods, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, was always a thrill, but got better in recent years with the addition of rides like Superman Ultimate Flight (which is the first ride I hit when I enter the park!) and The Joker, a new hybrid coaster that repurposed the foundation of one of the park’s old wooden out-and-backs and turned it into a scream machine that left me hoarse for the balance of my day there last summer.

During THAT ride, I had to suppress my repeated “F*** me!” screams, as there were small, impressionable children aboard. (I can’t wait to ride it again!)

The one in my neck of the woods, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, was always a thrill, but got better in recent years with the addition of rides like Superman Ultimate Flight (which is the first ride I hit when I enter the park!) and The Joker, a new hybrid coaster that repurposed the foundation of one of the park’s old wooden out-and-backs and turned it into a scream machine that left me hoarse for the balance of my day there last summer.

During THAT ride, I had to suppress my repeated “F*** me!” screams, as there were small, impressionable children aboard. (I can’t wait to ride it again!)

And now, two Six Flags parks are poised to blow it up again with a hybrid of another sort: they’re combining floor-less, looping thrill rides with fully immersive virtual reality!

Oh. My. God.

Read more at EURThisNthat.