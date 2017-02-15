*Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has likened James Dolan unto Massa on the plantation in characterizing the Knicks owner’s treatment of Charles Oakley.

The team’s former enforcer accused Dolan of having him forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Green, who was speaking on his Uninterrupted podcast, began by saying he has “a lot of views” on the situation because there are “so many different aspects to the story.”

“No. 1 — (Oakley) is a legend. Treat him as such,” Green said. “Why is (Oakley) buying a ticket to a game, first off? … It wasn’t a problem when (Oakley) was speaking out (when he played in the 1990s). It wasn’t a problem when he was protecting (the Knicks’) superstars then. So if it wasn’t a problem then when he was doing it for y’all, why is it all of a sudden a problem now when he speak out on something that he don’t like, and now you want to disown him from your entire organization? … That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous.

“It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines, and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden, when he say something that he feels, it’s a problem. I disagree with that. I definitely think, like I said, that that’s a slave master mentality.”

Green also took issue with the statement released by the Knicks after the MSG incident last Wednesday, which ended with: “He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.

“How, as an organization, can you come out and say ‘we hope he get help?’ Get help with what?” Green said. “… That’s not something that you say to the world. That’s not classy at all, because at the end of the day, if he does have an anger problem and he was OK with the world knowing that, he’d be speaking out about it. He’d be on boards of anger management type things. So it’s not OK for you to go say that to the world, as a multi-billion dollar organization.”