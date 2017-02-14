“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year there have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

*Here’s something we’re not at all surprised to learn that Solange Knowles Ferguson did. But we’re kinda surprised and disappointed by what she undid, so to speak.

It seems Solange hit up social media to defend big sister Beyoncé after the Grammys awarded ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Record of the Year,’ as well as ‘Song of the Year’ to Adele. But then she deleted her posts for some reason.

First, Solange tweeted a link to Frank Ocean’s Tumblr post that accused the Grammys of “cultural bias” when Taylor Swift beat Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year back in 2014.

“Waddup Frank,” Solange tweeted Sunday night.

Then, Solange offered some words of advice to followers on Monday afternoon.

“Create your own committees, build your own institutions,” she tweeted, “give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna gold my g’s.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURweb: HALLE BERRY TALKS EMOTIONAL TOLL OF HER ‘THREE FAILED MARRIAGES’: ‘I’VE OFTEN FELT GUILTY AND RESPONSIBLE’

Solange followed-up with some Grammys not-so-fun facts about the lack of Black AOTY winners.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year there have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

The tweets have all been deleted.

WHY, Solange? Why? You made some excellent points. As outspoken as you are, WHY would you take them back?

In any event, we have screenshots of the posts and you can see them below.



