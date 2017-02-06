

*Last month, TV Host Steve Harvey apologized for commenting on his talk show that black and white women do not find Asian men appealing. He also came under fire for his surprising meeting with then-President elect Donald Trump which raised many eyebrows.

Harvey defended why he chose to meet with Trump and called out some of his fans for turning on him: “On a personal note, a lot of ya’ll hurt me,” he said on his radio show. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce.”

Harvey said he felt it was important to meet with the president-elect Trump to discuss urban issues, but now he’s slamming #BlackTwitter for dissing the meeting. The comedian is also blasting folks for trying to petition his radio show following the meeting at Trump Towers. For what many are calling his “coon out moment with Trump,” the creator of the petition wants Harvey off the radio!

It’s official y’all… T.I. has given up on his marriage to Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris… Or has he?

The rapper was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady on Feb. 3 at the NFL Network Media Party ahead of the Super Bowl. Could this young woman be his new girlfriend?

T.I. and his new special lady friend were spotted walking down the red carpet at the NFL Network Media Party, and by the looks of them, he seems to be trying to move on from his messy divorce with Tiny.

But fans are wondering if this truly means he has finally moved on from his wife of six years, considering reports that he’s been doing everything he can to repair their marriage.

Shortly after pictures of the new couple began to circulate T.I. cryptically responded to the chatter.