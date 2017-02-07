Meet E. Marie Sissle. In this edition of Stories Of Faith: 360, we take a look around SoMo Playhouse, the faith child of E. Marie.

The playhouse and Midtown Arts & Entertainment are a part of a greater Purpose that drives her to push beyond obstacles on a daily basis.

Click the image below and listen and look around as E. Marie shares more about who she is and her Faith. (More From E.Marie)

Click The Image Below To Watch E. Marie’s Story In 360

About Stories of Faith: 360

Stories of Faith: 360…The African American Experience is a story series created by L.Michelle Salvant. The Stories give you a personal, immersive look inside the lives of everyday African Americans, with simple, yet candid discussions surrounding being an African American today and their Faith. The Stories include signature 360-photos of the storytellers, who use their voice to tell their stories in their own words. To Contact L.Michelle about this series, email lmichellemedia@gmail.com.

