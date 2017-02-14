'The Trump administration has more diversity in their cabinet than the major studios have' - Najee Ali

*Film and TV companies want you to believe that they’re all about increasing the opportunities for women and people of color, but the truth is, the Hollywood system continues to reject ongoing proposals by the DGA to embrace a program similar to one adopted by the NFL meant to encourage teams to consider candidates of color in the coaching ranks, reports Deadline:

Implemented in 2003, the NFL’s so-called “Rooney Rule” requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coach and other senior jobs. Named after Dan Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and chairman of the NFL’s diversity committee, it’s an affirmative action policy that’s been tried out at several other businesses as well, including Facebook and Pinterest.

The DGA has been trying to push the film and TV industry to adopt a version of the Rooney Rule to expand opportunities for female and minority directors. This push — which would have required producers to interview women and minority candidates as part of the hiring process for directing jobs — began during the guild’s 2013 negotiations for a new film and TV contract, but a knowledgeable source said that the companies “categorically rejected” the idea.

“I”m not surprised at all. Hollywood studio executives want to portray this image of how liberal and progressive they are. But in reality [they’re] still steeped in racism and sexism at the top,” said Najee Ali, Director of Project Islamic Hope, in a statement sent to EUR/Electronic Urban Report.

“The Trump administration has more diversity in their cabinet than the major studios have. That’s why it’s critical we keep the pressure on their neck. And we will do that by launching another protest of the Oscar”s,” he added.

Ali was instrumental in last year’s planned boycott of #OscarsSoWhite.

“We commend Academy Awards CEO Cheryl Boone Isaacs and the hurried push she made to increase diversity within her organizations ranks after our successful protest and boycott of last year’s Oscars,” Najee continued. “So we’re not against the academy. But we will use that platform on Hollywood’s biggest night to launch a protest at the Oscar’s again, and shame the presidents of all the major studios publicly by naming names with the attention of the international media present.”