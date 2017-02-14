*Despite what most think, the main obstacle to achieving one’s dreams are personal inhibitions, which often make success and personal fulfillment appear utopic.

The “Success Doesn’t Sleep Tour” was created to reverse these veritably troublesome ideas, through providing African Americans ready to take the leap into entrepreneurship to pursue their entrepreneurial endeavors, with the tools they need to live the life they deserve.

Presented by Theresa Murphy, founder of Murphy Life Coaching, LLC and owner of TAC Personnel, the Success Doesn’t Sleep Tour events pledge to help corporate professionals, entrepreneurs and small business owners find the resources needed to build their brand, excel in corporate America and be influential world changers in the marketplace.

The Tour’s mantra, “You Didn’t Wake Up To Be Mediocre,” will be reflected throughout the inspirational sessions hosted by numerous highly successful, multi-influential women who have brazenly blazed their own paths and made an impact in their respective career fields.

Event attendees will benefit from targeted sessions, which pertain to marketing, small business finance, branding, leadership, health & wellness, and career coaching, while the social aspect of the event makes for a prime networking opportunity with like-minded, ambitious individuals.

Upon entering the venue, participants will be gifted with swag bags, containing merchandise kindly provided by “Success Doesn’t Sleep” 2017 Tour sponsors.

Event tickets are available for purchase on the “Success Doesn’t Sleep” 2017 website, while a special discounted price is available for those who will register early.