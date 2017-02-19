*Former NBC anchor Tamron Hall claims to be constantly compared to singer Bruno Mars.

One Twitter user posted a photo of Tamron next to Bruno, asking the question, “Separated at birth?” To which she replied, “Thx for the laugh. If I had a dollar for every time I get this one. How much would I have??”

Take a look at the comparison photo below…. we agree that they look like they could be related.

What do you think?

Simin Hashemizadeh, who is the CEO at South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., reportedly gifted her boyfriend Master P with a $270,000 white 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost this past Valentine’s Day. According to TMZ, the two have been dating for several months, and clearly she’s very generous.

In related news, the No Limit boss recently dropped a mixtape with his new collective, the No Limit Boys. You can check out the tracklist for “No Limit Takeover” below.

Master P and the No Limit Boys’ No Limit Takeover Tracklist

1. “No Pride” – Romeo Miller & Moe Roy

2. “Master Peewee Remix: – Peewee Longway, Master P & Gucci Mane

3. “That Shit Aint Kool” – Paloma ford

4. “Game Over” – No Limit Boys

5. “Guess Who’s Back” – Master P, Romeo Miller & Play Beezy

6. “Whole Notha” – Master P That Nation (Mogul Mix)

7. “Same Day” – Master P, Ace B, Moe Roy

8. “South Beach”

9. “Young N Reckless”

10. “Believe” – Master P, Moe Roy Snootie Wild

11.”Dealer” – Master P, No Limit Boys

12. “Middle Finga” – Master P

13. “Cymphonique” – Hold it Down feat. Moe Roy

14.”Shoulder” – Romeo Miller

15.”Sauce” – Master P, Young Vee

16.”Made it Out” – Master P, Maserati Rome, No Limit Boys

17. “Familiar”- Master P, Nano

18 .”Slow Down” – Master P, No Limit Boys

19. “Dont Stop” – Master P, King Roy