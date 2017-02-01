It’s official. Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires at the end of the month.

According to TV Newser, Hall anchored her shows as usual yesterday, but gave no indication that those were her last appearances.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” said Hall in a statement. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” NBC News said in a statement. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Hall joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007. Most recently she has anchored the 11 a.m. hour on MSNBC. She became part of the Today team in 2014 and was co-host of the third hour, “Today’s Take.”

Last week, reports surfaced that Megyn Kelly’s move to NBC would push “Today’s Take” off the schedule, insiders began speculating how long Hall would remain with the network. The anchor’s duty also included fill-ins for “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, and anchor gigs on MSNBC’s “Dateline Extra” and ID’s “Deadline Crime.”

Al Roker will continue to co-host “Today’s” 9 a.m. hour until NBC decides whether Kelly’s show will air at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

For MSNBC, Hall’s departure means the network will need to find a replacement for the 11 a.m. hour.

Below is NBC’s memo announcing Hall’s departure:

