*Tamron Hall spent day one of her post-NBC/MSNBC life ridding her closet of many of the outfits she’s worn over the past 10 years, both on the air and on the town.

In a video posted to Instagram, Hall also expressed gratitude for the well-wishes she’s received since leaving NBC on Tuesday.

“First of all, thank you guys so much for your sweet social media messages. These are good times for everybody,” said Hall, dressed in PJs and surrounded by tossed clothing and stacked circular boxes in her closet.

The journalist held up visual examples as she explained giving away her “work clothes,” “party clothes,” Jimmy Choos and Christian Louboutins.

All will be donated to the charity Housing Works in New York City.

Watch her IG video below:

Today was a good day. Thank y’all for all the love and support. 💜 #tamcam @housingworks A video posted by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Hall’s last day on NBC was Tuesday after contract talks broke down. Her exit is rumored to have been triggered by the signing of former Fox News star Megyn Kelly.