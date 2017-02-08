*When Tamron Hall left NBC/MSNBC before being booted out because of the arrival of Megyn Kelly from Fox News, a lot of folks and fans were obviously upset and were concerned about her landing another high profile gig.

Well, it looks like you don’t have to worry. Tamron’s gonna do OK. In fact, she’s being encouraged to take on co-hosting duties on ABC’s “Live with Kelly,” according to a Page Six report.

Hall was recently was sighted having lunch in New York with Henry Schleiff, president of Investigation Discovery, which airs the “Deadline Crime” series which she hosts. A source told Page Six that Scheliff wants Hall to consider joining up with Kelly Ripa.

“He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” the source told Page Six. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.’ ”

Bill Haber, cofounder of the Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency, also stopped to greet Hall, 46, Page Six reports. Meanwhile Tamron has not yet announced her next move following her departure from NBC this month.

As we reported, Hall abruptly left NBC News (“Today” and MSNBC) after news broke that Megyn Kelly would take over the hour of NBC’s Today hosted by Hall and Al Roker. Us Weekly reports that Hall was told “minutes before going on air Friday that she and Al [Roker] were being taken off the show for Megyn Kelly.”

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said of her departure in a statement. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

READ RELATED STORY: TAMRON HALL BEING ‘FORCED OUT’ BY NBC TO MAKE ROOM FOR ‘BIGOTED’ MEGYN KELLY [EUR EXCLUSIVE]

As far a “Live with Kelly” is concerned, Hall could end a months-long cohost search for Ripa, also 46, should she join the show. Ripa, who was recently inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, has been without a permanent cohost since former NFL star Michael Strahan left the show for a gig at Good Morning America last year.

Live with Kelly has substituted a number of temporary cohosts in place of Strahan, including Kelly, Kevin Hart, Anderson Cooper, and Bucks County teacher Richard Curtis, who won a cohosting contest the program had held last year.

“We really didn’t set a time frame for ourselves,” Ripa said of her cohost search on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in December. “We just wanted to wait until we found the right person. … So we’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”