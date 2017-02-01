*Wedding bells are about to ring for Tank and his longtime lady.

On the heels of his well-received role as Jheryl Busby in BET’s smash hit “The New Edition Story,” the R&B singer revealed that he popped the question to his girlfriend, Zena Foster.

And she said yes.

Tank revealed his engagement via three posts shared Monday on his Instagram. “While they were focused on our past we started building our future on 1/16/17.. –#Engaged #SheGotaRing #RnBMoney #TheGeneral,” read one of the captions.

According to her Instagram bio, Foster is a “host, beauty Guru, entertainment correspondent, professional dancer and model.”

The pair are said to have been together since 2005 and share two children, a son named Zion and daughter Zoey. The 41-year-old crooner (real name Durrell Babbs) has three children from previous relationships, two daughters named Ryan and Jordan as well as a son named Durrell Jr.

Congrats to the couple!