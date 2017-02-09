*Essence, the preeminent brand for African-American women, and the Paley Center for Media presented, “The Power of Our Presence – An Exhibition Celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards” on Tuesday, February 7th.

The exhibit, a highlight of this year’s Black History Month celebration at the Paley Center, commemorates the 10th anniversary of Essence’s esteemed Black Women in Hollywood Awards—the annual Oscar-week awards event at the forefront of spotlighting Hollywood’s most creative and accomplished visionaries.

The exhibit features costumes from the lead female characters from each of their hit television series, including one of the iconic white coats worn by Kerry Washington in Scandal and Tracee Ellis Ross’s scrubs from Black-ish.

Archived memorabilia, photos and footage from the award show’s nine-year history are also on display, including re-creations of the event’s extraordinary tablescapes, images from past honorees, special video messages from Angela Bassett and Lynn Whitfield, a compilation footage of some of the event’s most touching acceptance speeches and much more.

During the event, a special award presentation was made by the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to entrepreneur Donna Ross-Jones for her exemplary work.

The Essence Power of our Presence exhibit will be open until Tuesday, February 28, 2017, and is presented by AT&T and the Minority Business Development Agency.

source:

Sheila Harris – Essence

sheila.harris@timeinc.com