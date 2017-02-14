*On Tuesday, February 14, “The Real” welcomes guest bro-host actor Pooch Hall. The “Ray Donovan” and “Media” star provides his two cents on texting exes on Valentine’s Day and on date ideas couples can enjoy together.

Plus, from TV One’s movie “Media,” Brian White and Finesse Mitchell join co-star Pooch Hall to drop spoilers on the compelling drama about a black media mogul family that started from nothing. And, executive producer, Cathy Hughes, founder of TV One and Radio One, shares her motivation for success as the first African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation.

Pooch Hall Co-signs Valentine’s Day Texts From The Ex

‘Media’ Stars Brian White, Finesse Mitchell and Pooch Hall Drop Spoilers

Why TVOne & Radio One Founder, Cathy Hughes Wakes Up A Little Earlier

‘Media’ Stars Brian White and Pooch Hall Drop Spoilers

Pooch Hall: What’s important guys is that you get to see a family dynamic of a family who started from the bottom who made it to a place where they are flexing their power in a sense, experience and power, but at the end of the day, family is what’s important. And, like Brian and myself, we played brothers. And I think a lot of people are going to be able to relate to this project. And, again, shout out to Ms. Cathy Hughes. We call her “Mama Hughes.”

Brian White: What’s exciting is that Cathy Hughes is reminding us through her story and stories of peers’ of hers that the American dream is alive and well. This is the American dream. People come from nothing, working themselves to the bone to make a way for themselves and their family and the ones they love. The American dream is alive and well!

