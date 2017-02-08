*On Wednesday, February 8, “Being Mary Jane” stars Gabrielle Union, Lisa Vidal and Chiké Okonkwo stop by “The Real” and drop Season 4 spoilers. Gabrielle reveals husband NBA Star Dwyane Wade thinks he’s got the moves like Usher. She also talks being a veteran at sex scenes and Lisa gives an update on her battle with breast cancer.

Plus, CNN Political Commentator Van Jones explains how he feels women will play a role in bringing about change and shares the meaning of the “Love Army.” The host of “The Messy Truth” also joins “Girl Chat” and gives a fresh perspective on the reason single men now want women to make the first move.

CNN’s Van Jones On How Women Will Bring About Change

Loni Love: Well, Gabrielle I got to know. Um, I know your husband can play some hoops, Dwyane Wade, but can he dance like that?

Gabrielle Union: Not at all.

Gabrielle: Not at all. No, not at all . He’s terrible, but it doesn’t stop him. Inside, inside, he’s like, “I’m Usher.” [Imitates him.] “It’s happening, I’m doing it.” And inside he’s got choreography, he’s like Debbie Allen from Fame. But what happens when it goes from his brain to his extremities is not pretty.

Adrienne Houghton: But it’s still fun. But he still does it.

Gabrielle: God bless him though. He’s out there. He’s out there.

Lisa Vidal: We was dancing some salsa at my house and Gab was like, “Teach me! Do it, do it.” And you can see D, he wanted to get up so bad. He was in the chair and he was like… [imitates dancing in chair.]

Gabrielle: He tries, God bless him, he really tries.

