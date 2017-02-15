*Today, Wednesday, February 15, “The Real” welcomes guest co-host comedian Gary Owen. The hosts discuss Gary’s BBQ tweet about Adele after the Grammy’s, the announcement of the first black Bachelorette, and whether women are “better” at cheating than men.

The hosts also welcome Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin and authors of “Rest in Power,” who discuss their late son and the positive changes they have struggled to make to celebrate his life.

In addition, Peter Parros of the hit show “The Have and Have Nots” looks back on the racial discrimination his mother had to overcome.

Gary Owen Explains His Adele BBQ Tweet

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Celebrate His Life & Fight For Justice

Tracy Martin: The takeaway from the book would be that Trayvon was this fun, loving, energetic, exuberant, independent, definitely a handsome young man who we really cherished and that we loved. And we didn’t get a chance to really detail or characterize him in the trial and so the book is our way of showing America who exactly our son was.

Adrienne: Trayvon’s name now stands for so much more than just… a act of violence. His name, you know, actually helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement. At what point did you realize or understand the significance of his death?

Sybrina Fulton: I think his death was so important to us from the start. I mean, as parents, it was just hurtful that our seventeen year old was shot and killed in that manner. And that we were not able to get answers. Um and so, I just think that it’s important for people to know that we are just average parents. You know, and we were fighting for justice for our son, but we knew it was much bigger than Trayvon when so many people continued to support, when so many people continued to pray for us, when so many people continued to stand for us and we knew it was much bigger than Trayvon.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

