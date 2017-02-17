*On Friday, February 17, “The Real” welcomes guest bro-host actor/comedian Deon Cole. The “Black-ish” star offers up his creative tip to get you out of a bad date and joins the ladies in a candid discussion about pre-sex rituals. He also helps the audience make sense of their men when he hosts “Manslation.”

Adrienne & Loni Demonstrate When A Kiss On The Cheek Goes Wrong

Adrienne Houghton: Deon, how do you get out of dates with girls you don’t want to be with? Like let’s say she got the dragon living in her mouth.

Deon Cole: [Laughs. ] I take pictures of like accidents and stuff just on a regular daily basis.

Jeannie Mai: What do you mean? Like car accidents?

Deon: Yeah or if somebody’s car got a flat tire on the side of the road or if there’s an accident, I take pictures of that. And I save it in my phone and use it for my lies later on.

[The Real audience laughs and claps.]

Loni Love: Oh, that’s a good one!

Adrienne: You are the cause for all of the traffic jams rubbernecking.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Wait, what do you say?

Deon: So like if I’m on a date with somebody and I’m ready to go, I look through my phone and I go [imitates showing a cell phone], “My boy just crashed. I got to go.”

[The Real audience laughs.]

Jeannie: That is… yo, that’s geeeenius.

Deon: Or I go, [imitates showing a cell phone], “Oh, my boy got a flat tire. I got to go right now.” Then I go.

Loni: See, see that’s good.

Jeannie: Then I’m going to zoom out real quick and see that that was a picture taken from a screenshot.

Deon: One day it was at night and this girl was like, “Why is it sunny outside?”

[The Real hosts and audience laugh.]

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

