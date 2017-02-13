*On Monday, February 13, “The Real” welcomes guest co-host actor/comedian JB Smoove. The hosts debate what words they would like added to the dictionary, and when they discuss whether they’ve ever shared a scandalous photo of a significant other, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley shares an embarrassing cloud glitch that was almost very revealing!

Plus, the ladies reveal the winning name of their new betta fish!

In addition, “The Middle’s” Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer talk about their hit show and going out for drinks with TV mom Patricia Heaton.

Loni Love: You be sending out pics? JB you send out pics?

JB Smoove: No I do not send out pics. Nobody’s going to see my wife. And you know what, I’ve had friends try and show me stuff, but I just turn my head and say “Man, I can’t do that man.” I gotta see that person again and Imma feel weird man.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Really?

[The Real audience claps.]

Tamera: Really?

Adrienne Houghton: I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic.

JB: It’s like I’m holding in a secret. You know what I mean? It’s weird.

Adrienne: Are you being sarcastic or are you being serious? Like, [imitates him] “And then I turn my head when he tries to show me that hot sexy naked girl. I say, ‘Oh no! My eyes cannot.’”

JB: There’s enough photos out there that have no connection to you, or your family or anything. There’s thousands of them out there. Why, why is this particular photo so important to you to show me or to show a friend… it’s too much man.

