On Monday, February 20, “The Real” kicks off the week with guest co-host actress, television personality and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“ veteran NeNe Leakes.

Plus, the Grammy nominated “Classic Man” Jidenna opens up about dedicating his debut album The Chief to his late father and why he rejected Harvard.

Jidenna Explains Why He Rejected Harvard

Jidenna Dedicates Debut Album The Chief To Late Father

NeNe Leakes Confirms RHOA Housewives Aren’t Conspiring Against Her

NeNe Leakes: “I do not believe that that the girls that I’ve worked with on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” would be anywhere grouping up together trying to figure out for me or Kim not to come back.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley: “Got it.”

(The Real audience applauds)

NeNe: “I don’t. I don’t believe that. You know, I know people watch the show and they really want to see conflict and they want to make things up but I do not believe that these girls would get on the phone and try to figure out a way for me not to come back.”

Adrienne Houghton: “Yeah.”

NeNe: “I just don’t think so.”

Loni Love: “Well, where do you think this came from?”

NeNe: “From gossip.”

Loni: “Ok.”

Tamera: “Aha.”

Loni: “Yeah.”

NeNe: “You heard. You heard of that? It’s just gossip, OK? It’s just people wanting to see us be catty with each other. Sure, we’ve had different beefs on the show, but at the end of the day, we all understand what that is.”

Adrienne: “Exactly.”

Tamera: “Got it.”

NeNe: “It’s our job. They would not do that.”

Watch this episode — February 20 on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.