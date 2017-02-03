*Today, Friday, February 3, guest co-host Kandi Burruss claps back at a fan and questions fellow “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Phaedra Parks’ storyline.

And on “Loni’s Love Court,” the judge hears a case between Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker about whether she spends too much time on social media.

Meanwhile, the hosts have a “ladies’ choice” day where they style each others’ outfits and guest Larenz Tate talks about spending his tenth anniversary with his wife, and his podcast “Bronzeville” with Laurence Fishburne.

Kandi Burruss Clapsback & Questions Phaedra’s RHOA Storyline

Loni’s Love Court: RHOA’s Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker

Jeannie Mai: We were cruising your Facebook page when we found this little gem posted a preview of an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. J-Mar Vaton Tymes wrote, “So over Kandi and her rude behavior. She doing anything for a paycheck and keep using Phaedra name as a storyline.” Kandi, do you want to hit reply on that?

Kandi Burruss: Oh gosh. I want to hit reply on that, but they’re going to be mad. [Laughs.] Okay, first and foremost, sweetheart I mean come on, I mean, I don’t have to do anything for a paycheck. I get multiple paychecks. Can we google first?

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Kandi: If you gonna come at me with a diss, let it be something that makes sense. So I don’t have to do anything for a paycheck, but then also the whole thing about using Phaedra as a storyline, uh, what’s her storyline? If it wasn’t for, you know, the stuff that’s going on between me, her or my family or whatever. The things that you know, we say and she says about us, what is her storyline? I don’t see a boyfriend, I don’t see any work getting done. I don’t see nothing. I saw one charity event, but other than that, it’s like friend of the show at this point.

Jeannie: And we keep it real here at The Real.

