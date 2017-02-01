*Today, Wednesday, February 1, “The Real” continues the week with guest co-host Kandi Burruss. The former member of nineties R&B group Xscape admits she once got in a girl fight with fellow member and then pregnant Tameka “Tiny” Harris! Kandi also brings her up-and-coming girl group Glamour and they perform their new single “B.A.E.”

Plus, the ladies dish if bad sex is a deal breaker and how soon is too soon for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Kandi Burruss’ Xscape Girl Fight With Tameka “Tiny” Harris

Glamour Performs New Single “B.A.E”

Kandi Burruss’ Xscape Girl Fight With Tameka “Tiny” Harris

Kandi Burruss: Oh this is so sad, I hate to tell yall this.

Jeanie Mai: No it’s so good.

Kandi: But Tiny was pregnant when she swung on me and I swung on her back.

[The Real audience gasps.]

Adrienne Houghton: Wait what?

Kandi: It’s so terrible. I love her to death, but I mean I feel like, if you come at me, I’m coming at you.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Kandi: You know, I’m sorry. They broke it up quick with that situation. That one got broken up real quick, but yeah I mean you know…

Loni Love: But when you swung on her, you realized she was pregnant, you felt a little bad didn’t you?

Kandi, No, she swung on me first… Look, she was cursing me out, I was being cool and then she said something that like… she called me the “b” word, I called her the “b” word back. And then she got mad ’cause I called her the “b” word, but she said it first!

[The Real audience laughs.]

Kandi: So she swung on me and I swung on her back, but they broke us up real quick. And then we started laughing like ten minutes later, but no I have multiple situations…

Watch this show — February 1st on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photocredit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros.

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.