*On Tuesday, February 7, songstress Keyshia Cole shuts down “The Real” stage with rappers Remy Ma and French Montana for the daytime premiere performance of their new single “You.” The Grammy nominated singer also opens up about her rocky marriage with her ex, Daniel Gibson and explains what she’s looking for in love.

Plus, during “Girl Chat” the ladies embrace their flaws and all when co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley freestyles for the #EgoChallenge. And, tune-in to see a special guest that will be sure to make a splash at The Real’s table.

#EgoChallenge: Tamera Mowry-Housley Shuts Down The Haters

Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Rocky Marriage & Looking For Love

Keyshia Cole, Remy Ma & French Montana Perform “You”

Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Rocky Marriage & Looking For Love

Loni Love: You know, you had a rocky marriage with your ex Daniel Gibson, I mean…

[Keyshia Cole takes a sip of her drink.]

Loni: Um, but you know, you’re still going. Can you give us some advice?

Keyshia Cole: We’re friends. We’re friends. We’re co-parenting pretty amazingly for our son. And um, I’m really proud of us… of us both, honestly, all three of us actually. You know, we’re all trying to work it out. It’s tough, you know, but we’re friends and we do it for him. You know, DJ.

[The Real audience claps.]

Loni: So is it over? Or…

Keyshia: No, it’s over.

Loni: It’s over?

Keyshia: Yeah, it’s just not there.

Remy Ma: We’re taking numbers… by the way.

Adrienne Houghton: Is that so?

Remy: She put me in charge.

Keyshia: I did. I did. I did.

Remy: She put me in charge of finding the person for her.

Adrienne: Really?

Keyshia: I’m a little picky.

Watch this episode — February 7th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. Emmy® nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment in its second season, THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge