Remy Ma & Papoose Open Up About Pregnancy Loss

Loni Love: Papoose, you and Remy bravely, bravely shared the miscarriage experience that you guys had. Um how was that going through with her, how did you feel about that?

Papoose: I mean, that was the saddest day of my life. Um, when she told me the news, I was extremely happy, we was thinking of names. I mean, I would wake up in the morning and the first thing I would see is my future child, you know? And um, for it to take a turn like that, it was just like a rollercoaster and it went down. But um, honestly, when I got the news, she had to go into emergency surgery. So I was devastated about my child, but I was just like praying you know, “I hope my wife is going to be okay.” I just wanted her to be okay.

Remy Ma: The bad thing with me is that this happened to me before when I was a kid. I was a teenager the first time I got pregnant. And I had an ectopic pregnancy then. So they removed… I literally passed out. Like I thought I just had bad cramps and I passed out. My friends…

Adrienne Houghton: As a teenager?

Remy: [Continued]… As a teenager. My friends you know, they called the ambulance. I went to the hospital, they did a sonogram and it was black. I literally was bleeding internally. They rushed me to surgery and when I came out they was like, “It was an ectopic, you know, we removed the tube.” But I was a kid, I didn’t know what that meant I was like, “Okay.”…

Adrienne: “We removed the tube,” what does that mean?

Remy: [Continued]… They removed one… As a female you have two fallopian tubes. This is where the egg that gets you pregnant comes from. It comes down the fallopian tube and it plants in the uterus to grow. But it’s an ectopic pregnancy when the egg connects with you know… it starts to fertilize in the tube. So your tube, it expands until the point that it can’t expand anymore and then that’s when the internal bleeding and things like that happen.

Adrienne: Does it burst?

Remy: Yeah!

Loni: So she lost the tube.

Remy: Yeah, both times. That’s what happens, so the second time… I didn’t know and when I see the doctors whispering and you know, everyone’s trying to keep it hush. I knew it was something bad and I was like, “that’s probably what it is.” But I wasn’t in like as much pain as I was the first time, so I thought maybe you know, they could do something to fix it. But… it was pretty much the same procedure, rushed into surgery and took out my other fallopian tube. So now, you know, I can only have children in vitro.

