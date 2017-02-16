*Whoopi Goldberg felt bad for President Trump’s daughter Tiffany after she was shunned by a major magazine while trying to take in a show at New York Fashion Week.

On “The View” Wednesday, Goldberg was mortified to learn that editors from Elle magazine switched seats so that they wouldn’t have to sit next to the president’s youngest daughter.

Photos then surfaced on social media of Trump sitting next to empty seats at at the show Monday night.

On “The View,” Goldberg looked into the camera and said, “Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I’m coming to sit with you because nobody is talking politics. You’re looking at fashion. She doesn’t want to talk about her dad.”

“I’ve been there, where people say we’re not going to sit next to you,” she added.

On Thursday, Tiffany tweeted a reply to Goldberg, thanking her and saying she’d “love to” sit with her.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I’d love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

Watch the matter discussed on “The View” below: