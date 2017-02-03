*I cannot get CeCe Peniston’s club hit “Finally” out of my head.

The Boy Scouts of America has FINALLY begun accepting transgender boys.

Membership in both the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts is now based on the gender indicated on an application, NOT on the gender listed on an applicant’s birth certificate.

They’ve FINALLY come to the conclusion that relying on an individual’s birth certificate “…is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” a BSA spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

In other words, the Boy Scouts of America has joined the 21st century, and I extend a hearty “Welcome aboard!”

Zach Wahls, co-founder of Scouts for Equality, agrees with me.

Read more at EURThisNthat.