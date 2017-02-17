*There are many riveting, untold stories in the American Masters documentary “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” premiering Feb 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

The film from Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack explores all 360 degrees of the late author and activist, including her early days as a dancer and singer.

There’s also a moment in the film where Dr. Angelou explains coming across a certain rapper on the set of John Singleton’s 1993 film “Poetic Justice.” Angelou’s poetry gave the film its play-on-words title, and Singleton cast her in a cameo role.

Angelou had no idea who ‘Pac was when the emcee became agitated by something on set, prompting Angelou to pull him to the side and give him a lil’ talking to.

Watch below: