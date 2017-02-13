*Netflix is riding the Beyonce Grammy wave this morning to hype the upcoming return of its original comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Star Tituss Burgess, who plays loveable star-in-his-own-mind Titus Andromedon, channels Bey’s “Lemonade” visual for the track “Hold Up” to reveal the show’s Season 3 return on Friday, May 19.

“In honor of Beyonce’s big Grammys performance, today we’re releasing this video date announce that includes Season 3 footage of Titus Andromedon’s own hilarious homage to Queen Bey herself,” Netflix stated Monday (Feb. 13).

Watch below:

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” stars the Emmy-nominated Ellie Kemper (Kimmy Schmidt). In addition to Burgess, the series includes Jane Krakowski (Jacqueline White) as well as Emmy Award winner Carol Kane (Lillian Kaushtupper).

The series was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers.