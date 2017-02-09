*Washington, D.C. born and bred actor Tom Williamson, is excited about landing a role in the feature film, “Running Wild,” alongside Sharon Stone, Tommy Flanagan, Jason Lewis, Christina Moore and Dorian Brown Pham.

Fairly new to acting, Williamson says:

“I started acting five years ago. I graduated from University Southern California, pursued acting and moved to California. I booked a lead role and have been pursuing acting every since.”

Proud of his new role, Williamson talks briefly with EURweb about his character (Debrickshaw Smithson) in “Running Wild.”

“I think the most important thing that people should see is his heart and humanity. A lot of black and brown kids become a product of their environment. He wasn’t that fortunate to be rescued from his environment and he ended up in prison,” says Williamson.

“Running Wild,” set to be released on Feb. 10, 2017, tells the story of a young widow trying to save her ranch following her husband’s fatal car crash. She creates a convict rehabilitation program, working with a herd of wild horses that have wandered onto her property. She experiences greed and bureaucracy and she must overcome to heal the convicts, the horses and herself.

“Running Wild” is Directed by Alex Ranarivelo; Written by Christina Moore & Brian Rudnick and Produced by Ali Afshar, Daniel Carrey, Forrest Lucas, Christina Moore, and Sharon Stone.

The 27-year-old USC graduate has credits in both film and television including Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles, Switched at Birth, KC Undercover, The Goldbergs, All Cheerleaders Die, No Way to Live and Running Wild. He has a guest role coming up on Idiotsitter.

When Williamson is not acting, he enjoys meditating, cooking, and motivating people.

“I’m a mentor. I serve as a mentor to a few kids in California,” he says. Williamson is also working on a Motivational video series. “I’m very passionate about cultivating the light within you. Everyone has something special or something unique. We don’t celebrate the qualities that makes us unique. I like to help people realize this,” say Williamson.

He adds,:

“I want to connect people and show them that we are all the same. I use to look at athletes and stars and feel there was something magical about them. I would like for them to feel the same about me.”

Running Wild is available in theaters and online.

Visit www.runningwildmovie.com

Follow Tom Williamson on Instagram: tomwilliamson

