*Comedian Tony Rock released a video online this week in which he questions how Steve Harvey became known as the unofficial Black relationship expert — despite his messy love life.

Many of us have been scratching our heads in bewilderment while wondering the same, Tony.

“Who the f*ck picked Steve Harvey as the representative for all things Black?” he asked. “Steve Harvey – let’s keep this sh*t funky – Steve Harvey is on his third marriage. His third wife was mistress to his second wife!”

“Yet black people have anointed this motherf*ckerr the oracle when it comes to Black dating!” he continued, clearly in disbelief. “This n*gga wrote a book on dating! You on your third wife, homie!”

He later added, “With all respect, why can’t we pick a n*gga that know what he talking about?”

Watch the clip below…. Meanwhile, Hollywood whispers that Mr. Harvey is stepping out on his wife with a woman who is NOT their usual threesome partner… *sips tea*.

TMZ caught up with a group of thirsty strippers who bust it down for Drake’s ‘Ballet’ this week. The rapper and his mentor Jas Prince held auditions at a venue in Houston for the highly anticipated pop-up club.

Drake said in the past that The Ballet will not be a strip club. However, strippers are the only ones auditioning for a spot at the joint.

Check out the video below to see the girls getting ready to become a part of Drake’s latest creation.