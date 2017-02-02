the game of dating, tv one, tony rock

TV One redefines the dating and game show genres this January with the debut of The Game of Dating. Hosted by popular comedian Tony Rock.

*Comedian Tony Rock released a video online this week in which he questions how Steve Harvey became known as the unofficial Black relationship expert — despite his messy love life.

Many of us have been scratching our heads in bewilderment while wondering the same, Tony.

“Who the f*ck picked Steve Harvey as the representative for all things Black?” he asked. “Steve Harvey – let’s keep this sh*t funky – Steve Harvey is on his third marriage. His third wife was mistress to his second wife!”

“Yet black people have anointed this motherf*ckerr the oracle when it comes to Black dating!” he continued, clearly in disbelief. “This n*gga wrote a book on dating! You on your third wife, homie!”

He later added, “With all respect, why can’t we pick a n*gga that know what he talking about?”

Watch the clip below…. Meanwhile, Hollywood whispers that Mr. Harvey is stepping out on his wife with a woman who is NOT their usual threesome partner… *sips tea*.

drake-views-promo-photo

TMZ caught up with a group of thirsty strippers who bust it down for Drake’s ‘Ballet’ this week. The rapper and his mentor Jas Prince held auditions at a venue in Houston for the highly anticipated pop-up club.

Drake said in the past that The Ballet will not be a strip club. However, strippers are the only ones auditioning for a spot at the joint.

Check out the video below to see the girls getting ready to become a part of Drake’s latest creation.

 