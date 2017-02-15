*The folks behind the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were having a hard time finding someone to serve as the comedic host…until now.

Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah says he wouldn’t mind taking the job, which is still waiting to be filled.

The comedian, who mocks Donald Trump nightly on “The Daily Show,” says he hasn’t been asked to host, but would step up to the podium at the Washington Hilton on April 29.

“I would host if I were asked to do it, although I think they are going to try and find a comedian who will be very safe. I hope they still have [the dinner] either way, but I haven’t been asked and I would do it.”

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker have already passed on the WHCD this year, and celebrities – including the casts of DC-based shows “House of Cards,” “Veep” and “Scandal” – are making other plans as well, according to THR.

“Full Frontal’s” Samantha Bee is throwing a “Not the White House Dinner” on the same date just miles away at the Willard Hotel.

Noah also says he wants to have Trump as a guest on The Daily Show. “I know he often goes to places where they like him or he thinks that he’ll get an easy interview, so I don’t think it would happen — but that would be fun.”