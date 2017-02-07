*Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to bring his search for “love” to a TV network.

The R&B crooner, a.k.a. Tremaine Aldon Neverson, a.k.a. Mr. Steal Your Girl, is at the center of VH1’s new reality series “Tremaine the Playboy.”

Hosted by Draya Michele and Steelo Brim, the show features 17 ladies competing for the singer’s heart.

Via VH1:

It’s all fun and dancing at the opening rose ceremony, but as soon as love hits the fan, other emotions run wild. Finding love is a tricky beast to tackle, especially in a house full of singles trying to win over the R&B heartthrob.

Watch the new supertrailer for “Tremaine the Playboy” below. Following the exclusive look on VH1 digital platforms, episodes will continue to air on TremaineThePlayboy.com.