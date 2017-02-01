*During a Black History Month event with “African-American leaders” at the White House this morning, President Trump reduced famed abolitionist leader, orator, writer and statesman Frederick Douglass to “someone who’s done an amazing job.”

“Frederick Douglass is an example of someone who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed,” he said, without any specifics.

“Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today,” he continued. “Big impact.”

Twitter responded:

he has zero. clue. whatsoever. who frederick douglass is https://t.co/ZHXPlLjcWk — joe erbentraut (@robojojo) February 1, 2017

He’s talkin about Frederick Douglass like he just dropped a mixtape. https://t.co/R2B6WplfRU — Ashlee 2 Last Names (@AshleeEats) February 1, 2017

you could show trump a photo of tyga, tell him it’s frederick douglass and he wouldn’t flinch pic.twitter.com/htdojSlzE3 — deaux (@dstfelix) February 1, 2017

It… sounds like Trump thinks Frederick Douglass is still alive. He can’t think that. Can he? https://t.co/SmMXk2Z5Zi — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 1, 2017

Trump also gave lip service to another African American during his Black History Month event Wednesday – one of the few who consistently defends him on CNN.

“Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community,” Trump said of conservative pundit Paris Dennard, who defended the mogul throughout the presidential campaign in CNN debate segments where he was often outnumbered by other guests. “He was all by himself. It was seven people and Paris, and I’ll take Paris over the seven.”

Trump then forgot that he doesn’t watch CNN, referring to it Wednesday as “fake news.”

“I don’t watch CNN, so I don’t get to see [Dennard] as much. I don’t like watching fake news. But Fox has treated me very nice, wherever Fox is, thank you.”

The president also said he was “very proud” of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened before he took office, for providing a place where people can learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and “so many other things.”

Trump has never been to NMAAHC, which is located within walking distance of the White House. The president cancelled his scheduled visit there during MLK weekend after a racially-tinged feud with civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis.

Twitter couldn’t resist contemplating ways in which Black History Month will be commemorated in Trump’s White House, particularly in light of last week’s statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day failing to mention the 6 million Jews who were killed in the genocide. When outrage ensued, press secretary Sean Spicer called their complaints “pathetic.”

Looking forward to Trump’s memo about Black History Month that never mentions black people. — Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) February 1, 2017

Me waiting on Trump to make any statements in regards to Black History Month: pic.twitter.com/bvh4bCIdJl — • D E E • (@ItsJust___Dasia) February 1, 2017

Happy Black History Month! As the White House would say, don’t forget about all the brave caucasians that sacrificed so much to get us here. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 1, 2017

Can’t wait for the White House’s Black History Month statement in which they’ll tell us slavery hurt everyone, not just black people. — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) January 30, 2017