President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. From left are, Omarosa Manigault, Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson, and Lynne Patton. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(L-R) Omarosa Manigault, President Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson, and Lynne Patton. during a meeting on Black History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

*During a Black History Month event with “African-American leaders” at the White House this morning, President Trump reduced famed abolitionist leader, orator, writer and statesman Frederick Douglass to “someone who’s done an amazing job.”

“Frederick Douglass is an example of someone who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed,” he said, without any specifics.

Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more black Americans who made America what it is today,” he continued. “Big impact.”

Twitter responded:

Trump also gave lip service to another African American during his Black History Month event Wednesday – one of the few who consistently defends him on CNN.

Paris Dennard

Paris Dennard

“Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community,” Trump said of conservative pundit Paris Dennard, who defended the mogul throughout the presidential campaign in CNN debate segments where he was often outnumbered by other guests. “He was all by himself. It was seven people and Paris, and I’ll take Paris over the seven.”

Trump then forgot that he doesn’t watch CNN, referring to it Wednesday as “fake news.”

“I don’t watch CNN, so I don’t get to see [Dennard] as much. I don’t like watching fake news. But Fox has treated me very nice, wherever Fox is, thank you.”

The president also said he was “very proud” of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened before he took office, for providing a place where people can learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and “so many other things.”

Trump has never been to NMAAHC, which is located within walking distance of the White House. The president cancelled his scheduled visit there during MLK weekend after a racially-tinged feud with civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis.

Twitter couldn’t resist contemplating ways in which Black History Month will be commemorated in Trump’s White House, particularly in light of last week’s statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day failing to mention the 6 million Jews who were killed in the genocide. When outrage ensued, press secretary Sean Spicer called their complaints “pathetic.”





Previous ArticleCal Poly Diversity Group Books W. Kamau Bell in Response to Appearance from Alt-Right Racist Milo Yiannopoulos
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind