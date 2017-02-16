*You weren’t the only one left gob smacked, dazed and confused by what just happened at the White House.

President Trump called himself holding a press conference this afternoon to announce his new pick for Labor Secretary. But his nominee, Alexander Acosta, was nowhere to be found. What took place instead was a meandering, blathering, defensive attack on the media, mixed with non-answers to specific questions and heavy condescension, as he repeatedly cut off several reporters and barked at them to sit down.

And then his casual racism happened.

African American White House correspondent April Ryan asked Trump about the inner city platform he touted during the campaign, and if he planned to include input from the Congressional Black Caucus.

Perhaps thinking all black people know each other, Trump responded: “I would. You wanna set up the meeting? Do YOU wanna set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”

“No, no, no,” Ryan responded, speaking over him. “I’m just a reporter. I know some of them. I’m sure they’re watching right now.”

“Go ahead, set up a meeting,” said Trump, as if she worked for him. “Let’s go. Set up a meeting.”

Rep. Maxine Waters of the CBC was livid.

“First of all, it was inappropriate for him to ask a journalist to set up the meeting” she told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “He should have an office that’s organized in a way that he has people with certain responsibilities. That is not her responsibility to set up a meeting. But of course they’ve been running this government like children.”

The CBC also responded directly to Trump with delicious shade, introducing themselves as if he has no idea who they are, and reminding him that they have in fact requested a meeting, but never got a response. The used one of his favorite tweeted words, “sad,” and linked to their formal letter requesting a sit-down.

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017

Per TV Newser, here is how broadcast and cable anchors came out of Trump’s ridiculous presser this afternoon:

ABC: “What a remarkable window into the state of mind of the President of the United States right there.” – George Stephanopoulos, 2:12 p.m. ET.

CBS: “Well, a remarkable news conference…” – Scott Pelley, 2:12 p.m. ET.

NBC: “Pres. Trump concluding an hour and 10 minute long session with reporters in the East Room…” – Lester Holt, 2:12 p.m.

CNN: “Wow, what an amazing an hour and 15 minute briefing by the President of the United States.” – Wolf Blitzer, 2:13 p.m. ET.

Fox News: “Wow. Well, all righty then, that was some press conference.” – Melissa Francis, 2:12 p.m. ET.

MSNBC: “Well, that was a doozy of a press conference.” – Katy Tur, 2:12 p.m. ET.