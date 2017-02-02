*President Trump this morning attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast, as has every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower. His advice to the gathered men and women of faith in these troubling times: Pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger because his “Celebrity Apprentice” ratings have been a “total disaster.”

Trump eventually got around to addressing faith in his speech Thursday, but he spent a considerable amoutn o time dragging his former NBC gig “Celebrity Apprentice” after the show’s producer Mark Burnett introduced him.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it,” Trump said. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings, OK?”

Muted laughter ensued.

Watch below:

Schwarzenegger, the former California governor, responded immediately in a video posted to Twitter, making Trump an offer.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job, and people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he said.

Watch below: