BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for February 9th, 2017 with Special Guests @NathanHWilliams & @Jenniafredrique!

This week the hosts discuss Jason Derulo Riding Solo, the Netflix original “Dear White People”, Elizabeth Warren Silenced, New England Patriots refusing to visit the White House, Trump Travel Ban Denied and more.

