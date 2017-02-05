*WeTV and the producers of “Money. Power. Respect.” have responded to Kelly Shapiro’s $5 mill lawsuit, demanding it be thrown out, theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports.

The star of the reality show filed a $5 million dollar lawsuit against the network, “accusing the producers of intentionally misleading her” to believe the show would present a positive portrayal of female attorneys in the music industry. Instead, she says she suffered disgusting “misogynistic behavior, along with lies spread about her stealing money from a former client.”

Shapiro says when the producers approached her to be a cast member, they intentionally misled her to believe the series would “raise the bar” and highlight the professional lives of women of color in this particular aspect of the legal industry.

Instead, she claims after the agreements were signed, they chose to disparage her, painting her in an unethical, unprofessional, embarrassing, and false light.

The star claims she negotiated a clause her in deal that allowed her to object to filming if the scene would cause her to directly violate a rule of professional conduct applicable to her career.

Back in January 2015 – during filming – she invoked the Ethics Clause in her contract to object to one of the first scenes she shot with co-star Kendell Kelly, who began to question her professional ethics during filming. She told producers she did not want to film anymore with Kendell. However, after filming a handful more episodes, the producers had her film another scene with Kendell in which her co-star accused her of defrauding and stealing money from one of her clients. The court documents state,

She sued for breach of contract demanding $5,000,000 in compensatory damages along with an injunction ordering WE TV to remove and destroy all copies of the defamatory material, along with attorney fees and unspecified punitive damages.

The network wants the case thrown out, citing Shaprio’s regrets about contractual negotiations and protections that do not exist.