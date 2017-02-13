*Prince fans are being hit with all kinds of goodness at once.

On the heels of his music finally hitting streaming services following his Grammy tribute on Sunday, Warner Bros. Records simultaneously revealed it would also drop two new albums of unreleased songs from the Paisley Park vaults, as well as two new concert films.

All of the film and music releases will be available on June 9, two days after what would’ve been the legend’s 58th birthday.

“When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films,” Warner Bros stated.

As previously reported, the label will also release a remastered version of “Purple Rain” on June 9.