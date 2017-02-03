*Tyson Beckford pulled a gun on a process server last week that attempted to deliver paperwork regarding a lawsuit over his Beckford Bar exercise equipment.

According to TMZ, the supermodel and Chippendales dancer pulled his gun on a man who had come to his door inside of a secure Miami apartment complex on Jan. 26. Beckford, 46, said the man was wearing an eye patch and became aggressive when he asked the man for identification.

He ultimately pulled out the gun to get the man to leave the building. The actor also said he has a concealed weapons permit, TMZ reported.

The process server reportedly left the papers at Beckford’s front door and did not file a police report, according to the gossip site.

Tyson was sued for allegedly failing to promote and market his Beckford Bar exercise equipment.