*WGN America just dropped a full-length trailer for Season 2 of “Underground,” along with more first-look photos.

Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s attempt to break north, Season 2 finds surviving members of the group continuing on their journey to freedom, this time with the assistance of abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) via the Underground Railroad.

Returning cast includes stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, Amirah Vann and Marc Blucas. Joining in recurring roles are previously announced Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Bokeem Woodbine as Daniel, Jasika Nicole as Georgia, DeWanda Wise as Michael Trotter as Biographer, Jesse Luken as Smoke, Sadie Stratton as Patty Cannon, and John Legend as Frederick Douglass.

View the full length Season 2 trailer of “Underground” below: