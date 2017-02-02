*WGN America has unveiled exciting new “Underground” key art ahead of the highly anticipated Season 2 return on March 8.

The collection of gripping images features new and returning cast including: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Amirah Vann and Jessica De Gouw, Along with first-look images at all-new cast members Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Jasika Nicole as Georgia and DeWanda Wise as Clara.

Additional guest stars featured in the upcoming season include Academy Award and Golden Globe winner and ten-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, along with Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Michael Trotter (“Rosewood”), Jesse Luken (“Justified,” 42) and Sadie Stratton (“Code Black,” “Boy Meets World”).

“Underground” stars Aldis Hodge as Noah, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Rosalee, Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Christopher Meloni as August Pullman, Alano Miller as Cato, Jessica de Gouw as Elizabeth Hawkes and Amirah Vann as Ernestine.

The release of the images coincides with the series’ participation at aTVfest where “Underground” is being honored with the festival’s annual prestigious CAST AWARD for outstanding contributions to the art of television, adding to the series’ growing list of accomplishments including the most recent NAACP Image Awards nominations.

According to the offical synopsis, Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Peep all the new images below, and be sure to tune in to the second season of “Underground” on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.