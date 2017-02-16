*The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student government took formal steps this week to demand free tuition for African American students.

The Associated Students Of Madison adopted a resolution Wednesday (Feb. 15) saying African Americans were legally barred from education during slavery and that the school remains out of reach for students of color, reports the Associated Press.

State lawmakers set tuition rates. The resolution demands free access, tuition and housing be offered to African American applicants, including former inmates.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says university officials are reviewing the resolution.

The proportion of African American students at the school has grown from 11 percent to 15 percent over the past 10 years.

A series of racially tinged incidents have marred campus life in recent months, including a fan wearing an offensive costume to a football game and the arrest of an African American student for anti-racist graffiti.