*The Internet has been blessed this morning with footage of former President Barack Obama kite surfing during his vacation in the British Virgin Islands.

The Obamas left office last month and headed straight for Palm Springs, California. They then moved on to the Caribbean as guests of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson at his private Necker Island resort.

It was there where he took kitesurfing lessons, taking advantage of being around “the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn,” Branson noted on his company blog.

At the same time Obama picked up his sport, Branson learned to ride a foilboard — a surfboard with a foil that extends into the water — and offered Obama a challenge.

“We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest,” Branson said.

Obama trained for two straight days, “picking up the basics and flying a kite as if going back to being a child again,” Branson said.

“Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” he said.

“We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water,” he said. “I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory.”

Branson didn’t hold a grudge, particularly after noting a story Obama told him about being informed, right after he became president eight years ago, that he would not be allowed to surf while in office.

“After all he has done for the world, I couldn’t begrudge him his well-deserved win,” Branson said.

Watch their battle below: