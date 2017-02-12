*What a sight. A pregnant lady getting her celebration on!

That’s how we describe a new video posted on Saturday by Ciara. It’s a tribute to the late Whitney Houston on the 5th anniversary of the icon’s death.

CiCi posted on her social media accounts a video of herself dancing, prancing and leaping on her sofa all while lip-syncing Houston’s cover of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” that appeared on the Bodyguard soundtrack.

The video, directed by Tim Milgram and choreographed by Galen Hooks , also features a quick cameos by her 2 and 1/2-year old son Future Zahir and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

As the world knows by now, Ciara is pregnant with her second child and her first with Wilson. The two got married in England last July and Ciara announced her pregnancy the following October.

Ciara has cited Houston as one of her biggest influences. The singer died at age 48 after drowning in a bathtub in a room inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012, the night before the Grammys. She was supposed to attend an annual party at the hotel for producer Clive Davis, her mentor. After news of her death broke, the gala went on as scheduled and he dedicated it to her.

Ciara was among the guests. She told BET’s 106 & Park in 2012 that she heard about Houston’s death while getting ready for the party.

“Her legacy will live on forever and if I can do anything in my power, I will continue to let my generation know about her,” she said.